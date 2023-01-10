KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that the iconic west coast chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Volunteer State.

The popular chain will open an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee by 2026 and plans to open restaurants in the region beginning with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.

The announcement marks the In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, In-N-Out plans to invest $125.5 million in a 100,000-square-foot building office building off of Interstate 65 in Franklin. Construction is expected to begin by late 2024 and the office is expected to begin by 2026.

The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County, according to the release.

Currently, In-N-Out has 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes. In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas. This expansion is significant for our company. For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come and becoming part of the wonderful communities in the Volunteer State.” Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, In-N-Out owner and president

“I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State. Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub. We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans.” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee