Increase in COVID-19 cases in Unicoi County farmworkers

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WATE) — One northeast Tennessee county has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last week.

At the end of May, Unicoi County had three total confirmed cases, last Monday Scott’s Strawberry and Tomato Farms announced 38 workers tested positive, then a few days later Jones and Church Farms also had a breakout where 10 of its employees tested positive.

Farm managers saying they contracted it through community spread, and the FDA has found no evidence that the virus can be transmitted by food products.

“Really unless someone’s been contacted during our contact investigation as being a close contact with the case, there’s very low risk for the public. And the CDC says there was a very low risk of transmission from food or food packaging.” Dr. David Kirshke

Unicoi County has 45 active COVID-19 cases, all notified and quarantined.

The community hosting a free drive-thru testing event on Wednesday for anyone concerned they may also be impacted.

