PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Perry County creek turned red this weekend due to possible illegal dumping into the waterway.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems reported photographs of the red creek water at Marsh Creek at the Buckfork bridge were sent to him around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Weems said two vehicles were seen around noon Sunday parked at Fielder Springs on Marsh Creek Road. The vehicles were described as a maroon-colored S10 Chevy pickup and a green Chevy Tahoe with custom wheels.

A white man was reportedly in the S10 and a white woman with a 7 to 8-year-old boy and infant were in the Tahoe, according to Weems. There was also a black Chow Chow with them.

Weems said the white man was washing out barrels from the spring water.

The substance doesn’t appear to be oily and samples have been taken from the creek for testing, according to Weems.

Weems provided an update to the concerning color Monday afternoon and said the perpetrator has been located. Deputies are searching his residence in Perry County.