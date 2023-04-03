KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been injured after an agent-involved shooting in West Knoxville on Monday.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to an area near Kingston Pike and Lovell Road after reports of a fugitive from Maryland.

According to ABC 2, there a three-week manhunt for Roy C. McGrath, ex-Chief of Staff to former Governor Larry Hogan.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, during the arrest, McGrath, sustained injury and was taken to the hospital.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” Darrell DeBusk with the FBI said.

The situation is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.