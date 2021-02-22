‘It’s mind blowing,’ man witnesses dock collapse, helps rescue people on Old Hickory Lake

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Sunday, snow and ice melted off the tin roofs above the boat docks at Blue Turtle Bay Marina on Old Hickory Lake.

Just days earlier, the pressure from the wintery mix caused a 100-yard long dock to collapse, trapping 12 people underneath.

Jeremy Morgan’s apartment window faces the dock and he witnessed the whole thing.

“Within a matter of twenty seconds the whole dock just completely collapsed,” Morgan said. “Unfortunately I could hear friends of mine who I knew were out there on their boats like yelling under the roof afterwards!”

Morgan sprang into action and grabbed the keys to his pontoon boat. He hit the water as emergency crews made their way to the lake in the middle of the snow and ice storm. He tells News 2 he helped rescue several of his neighbors, including a family with three children.

Morgan also saw two people fall into the freezing water, but he says they were okay and got to warmth and safety quickly.

Now piles of mangled metal and material possessions are floating in Old Hickory Lake, but Morgan calls it a miracle that everyone survived the collapse.

“Thank God no one was hurt and everybody was able to escape. It’s mind blowing and quite upsetting,” Morgan said.

The Nashville Fire Department says they turned the dock collapse investigation over to the Coast Guard.