Editor’s Note: News 19 has updated this article to reflect the correct name of the Jack Daniel’s spokesperson.

MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Jack Daniel’s Distillery and a few nearby schools were placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday after a threat was made to the facility, according to the company.

Jack Daniel’s spokesperson Sarah Raymond told News 19 that Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg was placed on lockdown after they received a verbal threat saying a person with a gun was on their way to the South Bottling House on Highway 55 on the Lincoln County/Moore County line.

Raymond says the alleged threat was connected to an internal fight between Jack Daniel’s employees.

A press release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says that Jack Daniel’s Dispatch called authorities after they received a phone call around 11:17 a.m. that an ‘armed subject’ was en route to the facility from Maury County.

As further information was gathered, potential ties to area schools were discovered and two Metro Moore County Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to MCSO.

Neighboring agencies were made aware of the situation and were told to be on the lookout for the alleged suspect.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department were able to locate the suspect at his residence where he was taken into custody, “for offenses that occurred in their area,” without incident, according to the press release.

The lockdowns at Jack Daniel’s and Moore County School campuses were lifted after the suspect was in custody.

Moore County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the incident to determine if local charges will be filed.

Jack Daniel’s General Manager Melvin Keebler released the following statement regarding the incident:

Today, there was a potential threat that could have impacted the Jack Daniel Distillery. This potential threat resulted in a stay-in-place notification to employees for their safety and security. We are no longer under the stay-in-place requirement.

MCSO did reiterate in the press release, “At no time was there an armed suspect present on any Jack Daniel’s or Metro Moore County School campus.”

News 19 will update this story if any more information becomes available.