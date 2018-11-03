Johnny Knoxville's father, Knoxville resident Phil Clapp, dies at 83
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Johnny Knoxville, who gained fame and notoriety as pulling pranks on film and television, had a hero in his father, Phil Clapp, who died Wednesday at the age of 83.
The actor and comedian announced his father's passing on his Instagram page, hailing his father as "my one true hero" and sharing that his father was the one who instilled Knoxville's "fondness for pranking his friends."
Knoxville, who was born Philip John Clapp, signed off the tribute as 'P.J.'
Phil Clapp was a resident of South Knoxville, where, like his son, he attended Young High School, which then became South-Young High School and is known today as South-Doyle High School. He worked as a car tire salesman at Clapp Tire Company.
Full Instagram post text: "My father went to join my mother yesterday at 6:32 p.m. eastern. I was on my way from the airport to the hospital when he passed. He was hilariously impatient and grumpily kind, and he loved my mother and his children more than anything. He was a loyal friend and not afraid to stretch an already exciting and legitimate truth into infinity. He loved telling embarrassing stories and usually at your expense. He also instilled in me his fondness for pranking his friends. He especially adored pranking his employees at his tire company. He made them ex-lax milkshakes, sent letters from the “V.D. Clinic” to their homes, staged gunfights at Christmas parties between two men shooting blank cartridges at one another, the list goes on and on. He was a hell raiser and my one true hero. I love you Ol’ Man, you will be forever missed. Your biggest fan, P.J.❤️❤️❤️"
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local faith leaders call on Medicaid expansion as local hospitals set to close
- Knoxville elementary school teacher makes a difference through music
- Deadly July shooting in Sevierville determined to be self defense
- Sevier County's new animal shelter officially opens to help community
- Jack Bush pleads guilty in 2014 West Knox County shooting death
- Attorney asks for change of venue, jail transfer in Joseph Daniels case
- Facebook apologizes for rejecting pro-Blackburn ad, calls it a 'mistake'
National News
-
- Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio
- Trump rallies for 2018 Republicans _ with an eye toward 2020
- Girl killed in gang shooting that targeted wrong house
- Obama urges Georgia voters to elect Stacey Abrams governor
- Police: 2 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio
- 'Go get 'em, Donald': Hoops legend Bob Knight joins Trump
- Troop deployment creates tense atmosphere on US border