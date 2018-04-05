Jonesborough state lawmaker, Van Huss, mentions satirical website in bill discussion

A Jonesborough state lawmaker referenced an article from a satirical website when discussing a bill aimed at targeting hazing among sororities and fraternities.



Tennessee State Representative Micah Van Huss addressed the house criminal justice committee in Nashville where he references “The Onion”.

“I’m reading right here on ‘The Onion’ a report about Kentucky seniors who hazed freshmen basketball players,” said Van Huss.



“The Onion” is a satire website known to post stories that aren’t real to express their viewpoints.



News channel 11 reached out to Representative Van Huss for comment, but we have not heard back.