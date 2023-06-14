NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In an interview with WATE’s sister station WKRN while in Nashville to visit staff, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon responded to questions about the economy, the bank’s settlement with victims of Jeffery Epstein, artificial intelligence, and new Tennessee laws.

Dimon has been called one of the most powerful people in corporate America, and when asked about what type of economic future Tennesseans can expect, compared the country’s financial situation to a storm.

“This is heightened uncertainty. I wish I could say to the folks out there, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ This is not normal. We have inflation, quantitative tightening, which we’ve never really been through, and I think there’s war in Ukraine, in Russia,” Dimon said. “The headwinds are in front of us; I call them kind of storm clouds out there. I think they may dissipate.”

JPMorgan Chase is considered to be one of the largest banks in the country.

In Tennessee, the company said they have at least 860,000 customers, more than 15 branches, and 42,100 small business customers.

However, when asked if he would reduce growth in the state due to recent moves by the state legislature, like the passage of a law that would restrict drag shows in public spaces or ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, Dimon said he wasn’t aware of these laws.

“Now, you caught me off guard here a little bit. I’m unaware of the specific law and we tend to do when people ask things, we do our real homework around law. I haven’t done it here. So it’s hard for me to answer the question,” he said. “But we do want that anyone who works at our company, white or black, Jewish, or Muslim, LGBT+, whatever they are, that they’re going to be treated with trust and respect at JPMorgan, that we absolutely demand.”

However, Dimon said he is closely watching developments in artificial intelligence and said it has the potential to drastically improve people’s lives. Yet, he fears those benefits will come at a cost.

“I think society has to do a better job looking at downsides. If AI removes too many jobs too quickly, that’s when government should step in, to slow down the development of AI, make sure there’s proper retraining, relocation, re-compensation for people who might lose their jobs,” he said.

The billionaire executive also made headlines for the bank’s association with now-deceased accused sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein. On Monday, JPMorgan reached a $290 million settlement with victims of Epstein who claimed the bank enabled sex trafficking when Epstein was a client of the bank.

As the interview wrapped, Dimon emphasized that no matter the potential or unavoidable mistakes, economic turmoil, or technological changes, he’s resolved to not be a “fair-weather friend” to the people of Tennessee.

“You know in hindsight mistakes were made. You know, it is an odd thing to be accused. No, we didn’t commit a crime, but you know, we had an association with the guy, we regret it, and you know, we just had to make a decision about the right way to handle it, but the most important thing to me was those women were treated; they were abused by this horrible man, and I hope those who were engaged in anything bad against those women pay a price for it, and that’s why we settled it,” Dimon said.