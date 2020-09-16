Judge rules for DNA testing in Tennessee death penalty case

FILE – This file photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Pervis Payne. Shelby County Judge Paula Skahan ruled Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in favor of attorneys for Payne, who had filed a petition in July requesting DNA testing in the long-running case. Payne, is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 3 in Nashville. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that evidence must be tested for DNA in the case of a Tennessee death row inmate facing execution in December for the stabbing deaths of a woman and her daughter 33 years ago.

Shelby County Judge Paula Skahan ruled Wednesday in favor of attorneys for Pervis Payne, who had filed a petition in July requesting DNA testing in the long-running case.

The judge ruled that the evidence should be sent to a laboratory in California hired by defense attorneys to perform expedited testing at no cost to the state.

Payne’s attorneys hope that he could be exonerated.

