Judge rules for DNA testing in Tennessee death penalty case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that evidence must be tested for DNA in the case of a Tennessee death row inmate facing execution in December for the stabbing deaths of a woman and her daughter 33 years ago.
Shelby County Judge Paula Skahan ruled Wednesday in favor of attorneys for Pervis Payne, who had filed a petition in July requesting DNA testing in the long-running case.
The judge ruled that the evidence should be sent to a laboratory in California hired by defense attorneys to perform expedited testing at no cost to the state.
Payne’s attorneys hope that he could be exonerated.
