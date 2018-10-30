Judge says attorney for death row inmate must have access to phone during execution
A federal judge ruled that a man on Tennessee’s death row cannot be executed unless prison officials give his attorney access to a phone during the execution, which was scheduled for later this week.
U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger granted the temporary restraining order on Monday and said Edmund Zagorski’s attorney has to be provided “with immediate access to a telephone during the time preceding and during the execution.”
Zagorski was set to be executed on Thursday.
The 63-year-old man has been on death row for 34 years, which is the second longest in Tennessee.
He was sentenced in the 1984 killings of John Dotson and Jimmy Porter.
Prosecutors said Zagorski shot the men and slit their throats after robbing them in April 1983. The victims had planned to buy marijuana from Zagorski.
