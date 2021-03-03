Kangaroo makes its getaway in Alabama, hopping to freedom

WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a young kangaroo who slipped away from his keepers as he was being hauled through Alabama on its way to a new home.

The 3 ½-year-old kangaroo named Jack escaped in Winfield, Alabama, on Monday afternoon, Al.com reported. He was seen in cellphone video heartily hopping down a country road.

The animal was being taken from south Mississippi to its new home in Tennessee, said Braxton Basinger of B & H Livestock.

Basinger stopped at his home in Winfield and planned to keep the kangaroo there until he made the final delivery Thursday. A worker let go of the kangaroo while taking it out of the trailer, he said.

Basinger said he has a whole crew of people out looking for Jack and they have tracked him to one specific area.

The video is courtesy of Tiffany Anne just off of Highway 129.

