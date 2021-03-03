Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month hosts ‘Trashercise’ to push community trash cleanup

TENNESSEE (WATE) — March is Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month and a 15-year-old movement that has now grown statewide encourages community members to get out and exercise while picking up trash.

They have coined the name, “Trashercise” making the small tedious task seem more exciting.

The month-long campaign was launched by Leiper’s Fork, Tenn. resident Aubrey Preston, when decided to come up with a program that would push people to pick up trash and exercise at the same time.

Participants, or, “trashercisers” can sign up with a team or individually at https://trasherciseacrosstennessee.itsyourrace.com/register/ and can use the ItsYourRace app to track how many miles they walk or run during their trash collecting adventures.

Registration runs past March 31, but are not guaranteed to receive a reusable water bottle like those who register before.

Water bottles will be mailed once the event is completed. Keep Tennessee Beautiful encourages all participants to complete their cleanup by March 31 in spirit of the event and the 2021 Great American Cleanup program.