Kingsport PD: 2 suspects arrested in MeadowView shooting, 1 still at-large

Investigators with the Kingsport Police Department have released the names of 3 suspects involved in Saturday night's shooting at MeadowView Convention Center that sent one victim to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the department says Matthew Phillips is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the case. Deonte Bristol and Brittany Stafford have been charged with accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder after police say a robbery attempt resulted in a male victim getting shot Saturday night. Police say the incident was targeted and drug-related.

Bristol and Stafford have been arrested according to KPD, but Phillips still remains at-large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have any additional information which could assist with this investigation is asked to contact detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

News Channel 11 brought you the story last month when Bristol was arrested by Johnson City officers for attempting to rob a person at gunpoint.

On June 9, 2019 as of approximately 9:30 AM, the following is the current status of the investigation into the shooting incident at Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center:

The incident has been determined to have been initiated by a robbery attempt that occurred inside the hotel portion of the facility. It was not a random act of violence. It was a drug-related crime with specific people being targeted accordingly.

Three suspects have been officially charged with the following:

Matthew Phillips

1) Aggravated Robbery

2) Aggravated Kidnapping

3) Attempted Second Degree Murder

Deonte Bristol

1) Aggravated Robbery

2) Aggravated Kidnapping

3) Attempted Aggravated Robbery

4) Accessory After the Fact to (Attempted) Second Degree Murder

Brittany Stafford

1) Accessory After the Fact to (Attempted) Second Degree Murder

Mr. Bristol and Ms. Stafford have both been arrested and remain housed in the Kingsport City Jail pending arraignment.

Mr. Phillips remains wanted and at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have any additional information which could assist with this investigation is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online "Citizen Feedback" forms available at the following link: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us/#tab-id-2