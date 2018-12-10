Kingsport police: Pedestrian killed in snowstorm related crash on Interstate 81

Tennessee

by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

The Kingsport Police Department reports a pedestrian was killed on Sunday on Interstate 81.

According to a release, a disabled tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder in the northbound section of the highway, near Exit 66 in Kingsport. 

Police said the driver, of the tractor-trailer, 58-year-old William James Taylor of Robertsdale, Alabama, was walking away from the truck when he was struck by an SUV. 

Police said the black 2017 Dodge Journey merged left in the northbound direction and struck a patch of slush and snow, causing the driver of the SUV to lose control. The Dodge swerved right and struck Taylor as he was walking along the shoulder. Taylor died from the impact. 

The driver of the black 2017 Dodge Journey, has been identified as 42-year-old Scott Russell Register of Hughesville, Maryland. The SUV reportedly had three other passengers.  

KPD says the crash remains under investigation by its traffic unit. 

