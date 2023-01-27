KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Political leaders and law enforcement officials in and around Knoxville are sharing statements of shock and heartbreak in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police officers. Among the messages is also a call for accountability.

Five Memphis Police Department officers were fired for misconduct and indicted by a grand jury on charges related to Nichols’ death on Jan. 10. Attorneys say an independent autopsy shows Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

WATE 6 sister station WREG reports that video from the traffic stop is expected to be released by the City of Memphis on Friday evening.

Leaders in Knoxville, Knox County and the Tennessee Highway Patrol released statements regarding the Tyre Nichols case. Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel also released a statement Friday morning. Below are their statements.

“I am shocked and disgusted by the senseless murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five now charged Memphis Police Department officers,” KPD Chief Noel stated. “Based on what I know, the actions of the involved officers were reprehensible, and they should be held accountable to the highest possible extent of the law. Their actions represent a grievous disregard for basic human dignity. And unfortunately, they also undermine all of the positive work the men and women of law enforcement do on a daily basis all across the country…. I have encouraged our officers and employees to use this moment as one to reflect on how we carry ourselves and interact with all members of our community each and every day.”

“I am sickened and heartbroken by what happened,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said on her official Twitter account Friday. “My thoughts are with the Nichols family as they deal with this nightmare. I urge everyone to honor the family’s requests for peaceful, non-violent protests.”

(Knoxville Police Department)

(Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon)

(THP)

“Regarding the horrible events in Memphis: I’m a strong believer in law and order,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs tweeted Friday. “When police (and government in general) break the law, there is only lawlessness and disorder. This is absolutely unacceptable. My prayers are with Tyre Nichols’ family and the people of Memphis.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Col. Matt Perry also released a statement on social media on Thursday evening, stating in part:

“As the Colonel of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, I feel that I must come forward and stand with the family of Tyre Nichols publicly. I understand the anger and hurt that the public is feeling in response to this tragedy. I feel it too. We are a community, state, and nation of laws where everyone is guaranteed the right to live their lives freely and in the pursuit of happiness. What Tyre experienced at the hands of these individuals was not, in any way, an act of law enforcement, and we must demand justice and accountability…. The Tennessee Highway Patrol stands ready to assist the city and citizens of Memphis in any way we can.”

Attorneys and family of Tyre Nichols spoke at a press conference condemning what they described as the “systematic trouble” of “police culture” and called for “Justice For Tyre.” They also asked for peace in Memphis after the video footage is released.

WREG content contributed to this report.