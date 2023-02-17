What makes the best county in each state? Often it involves a good mix of opportunities for fun outdoor activities and cultural attractions. Throw in some historical sites, good schools, job opportunities, and affordable housing, and the county will most likely have happy residents.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using 2022 data from Niche, which ranks counties based on various factors, including public schools, jobs, and living costs.

Williamson County

– Population: 242,386

– Median home value: $497,500 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,670 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $116,492

Williamson County, in west-central Tennessee, has Tennessee’s highest average income, lowest poverty rate, and is the only county where more than 50% of adults have at least a bachelor’s degree, according to a study by the nonprofit Sycamore Institute.

Once the site of a Saturn auto-making plant, Spring Hill, Tennessee, is slated to be a battery manufacturing site for electric vehicles. Local attractions include the Arrington Vineyards, the Carnton historic house and museum, and The Carter House Civil War command post.

On Niche’s “2022 Best Counties to Live in America” list, Williamson County was named the 27th best county to live in the country.

According to Niche, Tennessee’s next best county is Knox County, which was named the 98th best county to live in America.

Rutherford County landed at 133 while Davidson County came in at 146.

Niche’s grading system for counties “takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area.” You can read more about their methodology here.

To read Stacker’s list of best counties to live in each state, click here.