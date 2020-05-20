Knoxville Area Transit among other transit programs to receive grant from the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Area Transit is listed as one of the three entities chosen for the Transit and Shuttle Bus Grant Program from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

Wednesday, TDEC announced that Knoxville Area Transit, Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority and Memphis Area Transit Authority will be receiving nearly $5.7 million in grant funding in order to support transit bus replacement projects.

“These grants will allow us to provide energy efficient buses for transit systems in three of our largest communities, where mass transit is a key service. These grants meet a need and meet the spirit of the settlement.” Gov. Bill Lee

TDEC’s program is the state’s second grant program to be funded by the Volkswagen Diesel Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust.

“These grants will support the adoption of all-electric and diesel-hybrid buses, so they will have a significant environmental impact. This will help reduce emissions and enhance quality of life in these communities.” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers

What’s in these grants?

City of Knoxville/Knoxville Area Transit – Will be awarded $1,695,907.53 in funding to support the replacement of three diesel transit buses with three diesel-hybrid transit buses.



Memphis Area Transit Authority – Will be awarded $2,112,750.00 in funding to support the replacement of three diesel transit buses with three all-electric transit buses as well as the acquisition and installation of associated charging infrastructure.

“The grantees will thus replace a total of nine engine model year 2009 or older diesel transit buses with six all-electric and three diesel-hybrid transit buses. These projects are expected to yield NOx emissions reductions of an estimated 17,027.46 pounds or 8.51 tons, over the lifetime of the new vehicles. All nine transit buses funded will operate 70 percent or more of the time in former non-attainment areas for ozone and/or fine particulate matter (PM2.5) National Ambient Air Quality Standards and will collectively travel more than 400,000 miles each year.” TDEC

