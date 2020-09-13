Knoxville company gets $2.1 million to disinfect Chattanooga schools

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — School leaders in Chattanooga have approved a $2.1 million surface disinfectant vendor contract in taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Hamilton County Board of Education voted to hire HES Facilities Management to manage COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting of school buildings districtwide.

The Knoxville company partners with K-12 schools and higher education institutions nationwide to provide custodial, maintenance, groundskeeping and landscaping services.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the one-year contract is good through May 2021. It will be paid for by a combination of federal coronavirus funding and savings from the general operating budget.