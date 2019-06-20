Knoxville man charged in 1986 cold case murder sent back to Florida

The Knoxville man charged with murder last month in a 32-year-old cold case has been sent back to Florida to face charges.

Danny Emitt, arrested in May, was charged with first-degree murder and burglary charges in the 1986 death of Eveline Aguilar.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office granted a warrant after evidence samples from their case was submitted to the combined DNA index system or CODIS.

That DNA analysis hit a match on a sample voluntarily submitted by Emitt in 2005 for a Melbourne Police Department case, the Seminole County Sheriffs Office said in a news release.

Emitt was never arrested in that case.

Aguilar’s body was found on July 14, 1986, at her Winter Park apartment in Seminole County, Florida. She had multiple stab wounds and cuts.

