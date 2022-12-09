PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Knoxville man for sexual crimes against a minor.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Criminal Court Grand Jury delivered a true bill on Monday, Dec. 5, charging James Coley with one count of rape of a child under 13 years old, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of solicitation of a minor.

Officials said Coley was arrested on the listed charges in Knox County on Thursday, Dec. 8. The arrest came as a result of the months-long investigation, during which time Coley was living in Knoxville.

James Coley (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

“Although saddened by the events that occurred, I am pleased with the investigator’s determination to bring these types of predators to justice,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

Coley is being held on a $1.5 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23, 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.