NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police charged a Tennessee man with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting injured a woman Friday afternoon on S. Ocean Boulevard, police said in a report.

Jeffrey Allen Branam, 60, of Knoxville, Tenn., was arrested at the scene. He is being held without bond in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. In addition to attempted murder, he is charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of violating an order of protection, according to online booking records.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., the police report said. Officers and family members of the victim helped care for the woman until medics arrived.

According to the report, Branam approached a group of people walking on the boardwalk who recognized him and knew that he was not supposed to be in contact with them. Then, some females in the group reported seeing Branam pull a gun out of his waistband and point it at the victim’s head.

Someone in the group then jumped in front of Branam and tried to push the gun away, the report said. That’s when one shot was fired, hitting the victim in the shoulder.

According to the report, Branam pointed the gun at the victim again and tried to pull the trigger a second time. However, the gun jammed and witnesses were able to tackle Branam and take away the gun.

No additional information was immediately available.

