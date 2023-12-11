KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — Deadly tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee on Saturday night, killing six people and sending many to the hospital.

The people of Middle Tennessee are left with damaged homes, vehicles, and left without power as temperatures begin to drop.

Multiple organizations around Middle Tennessee are helping their community in the aftermath of the tornadoes, and the people of Knoxville also started to pitch in.

Clarksville’s Red Cross said it has taken a village to start rebuilding their city.

“It has been a tremendous group effort, just about everyone you can imagine has come out,” said LoriAnn Tinajero, Executive Director of the Tennessee River Red Cross.

She noted how extreme the damage is.

“It’s always going to be different in every city how devastated they are right, some are apartment buildings, some are regular homes, some are businesses, in this case we hit all the gamut,” said Tinajero.

The people of Knoxville are volunteering for the American Red Cross, Tennessee Disaster Relief, and other nonprofit organizations to help.

“The volunteer spirit is so incredible especially here in east Tennessee that it really drives people to say how can I help?” said East Tennessee Red Cross Executive Director Sharon Hudson said.

Local businesses are also doing their part to help the people of middle Tennessee.

With his new nonprofit “Seeds and Bridges”, Yassin’s Falafel House owner Yassin Terou is planning on feeding the first responders and victims of the tornado this week.

“There are a lot of people under pressure now we already know all these people they may be struggling before that tornado,” said Terou. “To serve them a hot meal made with love, what we eat at home, we want to make it good and make them feel good”

Offering as much support as they can give.

“We continue to providing as the need dictates, so there is a need so we are going to continue providing for that need,” said Tinajero.

We did reach out to Knoxville’s chapter of Tennessee Disaster Relief, but they say their busy preparing for their departure to Middle Tennessee.

If you are looking to donate or get involved you can visit the Knoxville Red Cross website, or the Clarksville Red Cross website. Non-monetary donations can be made to Shelter Insurance at 120 Merchants Blvd, Clarksville, TN.