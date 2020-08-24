Knoxville nonprofit’s partnership bringing new HIV/AIDS medical center to Nashville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Positively Living & Choice Health Network has parted with Nashville Cares to open a “one-stop center” for medical/supportive services in the greater Nashville area.

My House Clinic is set to open on Sept. 1, and will provide testing, counseling services and pre-exposure prophylaxis and prescriptions for individuals at high-risk for exposure to HIV.

The clinic will also provide primary care, COVID-19 and other disease testing, treatment and prevention with a focus on sexually transmitted infections and hepatitis C virus and HIV care.

“Since opening our Choice Health Network medical clinic in 2018, Positively Living has been on the lookout for robust, like-minded organizations who share our values and vision for expanding access to inclusive, trauma-informed healthcare,” Positively Living & Choice Health Network CEO Steve Jenkins said. “Choice Health Network’s medical clinic is a one-stop center for disease testing, treatment and prevention, along with primary care, case management and mental health services and a pharmacy.”

The partnership teams Knoxville-based nonprofit Positively Living & Choice Health Network with Nashville Cares, one of the largest HIV/AIDS service organization serving more than 50,000 Middle Tennesseans.

