KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Positively Living & Choice Health Network has parted with Nashville Cares to open a “one-stop center” for medical/supportive services in the greater Nashville area.
My House Clinic is set to open on Sept. 1, and will provide testing, counseling services and pre-exposure prophylaxis and prescriptions for individuals at high-risk for exposure to HIV.
The clinic will also provide primary care, COVID-19 and other disease testing, treatment and prevention with a focus on sexually transmitted infections and hepatitis C virus and HIV care.
“Since opening our Choice Health Network medical clinic in 2018, Positively Living has been on the lookout for robust, like-minded organizations who share our values and vision for expanding access to inclusive, trauma-informed healthcare,” Positively Living & Choice Health Network CEO Steve Jenkins said. “Choice Health Network’s medical clinic is a one-stop center for disease testing, treatment and prevention, along with primary care, case management and mental health services and a pharmacy.”
The partnership teams Knoxville-based nonprofit Positively Living & Choice Health Network with Nashville Cares, one of the largest HIV/AIDS service organization serving more than 50,000 Middle Tennesseans.
Latest Stories
- College Football Playoff pushing forward with championship plans
- KFC drops ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 4 students at UT face suspension, and potentially greater penalties for violating Student Code of Conduct
- Laura’s path takes it to Louisiana as Category 2 hurricane; Marco to make landfall as tropical storm
- Knoxville nonprofit’s partnership bringing new HIV/AIDS medical center to Nashville