KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Knoxville Track Club are honoring fallen runner Eliza Fletcher who police say was kidnapped and murdered while out on her morning run.

Members ran, jogged and walked 3.4 miles in honor of Fletcher for the 34 years she lived before her life was cut short.

“Just taking 3.4 miles of our life and just thinking about her and what she went through and the whole community over there in Memphis,” Knoxville Track Club Executive Director David Black said.

Most of the runners never met Fletcher, but they share common ground.

“Eliza is all of us,” runner Patty Thewes said. “She was someone’s daughter, she was someone’s mother and she was someone’s teacher.”

More common ground: a particular risk.

“I’m in education as well; I’m a coach at Bearden High,” Thewes said. “This morning we talked to all our runners about safety, especially for a woman.”

One runner, Lake Bailey, knew Fletcher from working with her for several years.

“Her church and her Bible study group and her family were everything to her,” Bailey said. “She saw the good in everyone. I honestly think she was so trusting of her community. She wouldn’t expect this to happen to anyone because she loved all people.”

Bailey told WATE she hopes Fletcher knows how large her story and impact have grown.

“The fact that she lost her life doing something she loved, doing running, is impactful to the running community and women everywhere,” she said.

Bailey also wished her friend could know just how much she’s missed.

“I would say that we miss her and we love her. She is changing the world for the better.”

The Knoxville Track Club encourages everyone to set aside time to walk, jog or run 3.4 miles in honor of Fletcher. Runners across the state also plan to finish Fletcher’s run starting at 4:20 a.m., the time Fletcher started her run last week.