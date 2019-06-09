KPD: 2 suspects charged MeadowView shooting, 1 still at-large
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Investigators with the Kingsport Police Department have released the names of 3 suspects involved in Saturday night’s shooting at MeadowView Convention Center that sent one victim to the hospital.
A spokesperson for the department says Deonte Bristol, Matthew Phillips, and Brittany Stafford have been charged with second-degree attempted murder after police say a robbery attempt resulted in a male victim getting shot Saturday night.
Bristol and Stafford have been arrested according to KPD, but Phillips still remains at-large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have any additional information which could assist with this investigation is asked to contact detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
News Channel 11 brought you the story last month when Bristol was arrested by Johnson City officers for attempting to rob a person at gunpoint.
News Channel 11's Kristen Gallant provided the following live update after KPD's announcement.
The following release was issued by the Kingsport Police Department:
On June 9, 2019 as of approximately 9:30 AM, the following is the current status of the investigation into the shooting incident at Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center:
The incident has been determined to have been initiated by a robbery attempt that occurred inside the hotel portion of the facility. It was not a random act of violence. It was a drug related crime with specific people being targeted accordingly.
The previously mentioned victim has been treated and released for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Three suspects have been officially charged with the following:
Matthew Phillips
1) Aggravated Robbery
2) Aggravated Kidnapping
3) Attempted Second Degree Murder
Deonte Bristol
1) Aggravated Robbery
2) Aggravated Kidnapping
3) Attempted Aggravated Robbery
4) Accessory After the Fact to (Attempted) Second Degree Murder
Brittany Stafford
1) Accessory After the Fact to (Attempted) Second Degree Murder
Mr. Bristol and Ms. Stafford have both been arrested and remain housed in the Kingsport City Jail pending arraignment.
Mr. Phillips remains wanted and at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have any additional information which could assist with this investigation is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
