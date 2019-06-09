KPD: 2 suspects charged MeadowView shooting, 1 still at-large

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Investigators with the Kingsport Police Department have released the names of 3 suspects involved in Saturday night’s shooting at MeadowView Convention Center that sent one victim to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the department says Deonte Bristol, Matthew Phillips, and Brittany Stafford have been charged with second-degree attempted murder after police say a robbery attempt resulted in a male victim getting shot Saturday night.

Bristol and Stafford have been arrested according to KPD, but Phillips still remains at-large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have any additional information which could assist with this investigation is asked to contact detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

News Channel 11 brought you the story last month when Bristol was arrested by Johnson City officers for attempting to rob a person at gunpoint.

