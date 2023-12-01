STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A three-week investigation led to detectives in Stewart County, Tennessee uncovering the largest marijuana grow in the county’s history this week.

Deputies with the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and 23rd Judicial Task Force reportedly obtained a search warrant for the property after gathering information from neighbors and during traffic stops.

The property, which is located at 1758 Highway 46 in Indian Mound, used to be a church. According to Zillow, the two-story church was eventually renovated into a residential space, with two separate buildings connected by a breezeway.

(Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

When the search was conducted on Thursday, Nov. 30, deputies said they found around 200 marijuana plants in a “sophisticated growing environment.”

That environment featured elaborate growing and watering systems that were all on timers. A large amount of possibly toxic chemicals were also found on the property, the sheriff’s office reported.

According to officials, deputies had to watch for possible booby traps as they were searching the area. One person was reportedly taken into custody and others are wanted for questioning.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released any names. The investigation and clean up was still ongoing as of Friday, Dec. 1.