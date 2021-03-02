Lawmakers considering bills on criminal immunity, casinos, catalytic converters, protections for adoptive children

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering multiple bills including criminal immunity, casinos, catalytic converters, and protection for adopted children.

‘Criminal Immunity’ bill proposed

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring criminal immunity to drivers who hit protesters illegally blocking the road.

House Bill 513 would make it so drivers wouldn’t face prosecution if they hurt or kill a protester illegally blocking a road if the driver, “exercises due caution” and “hits them unintentionally.”

The bill would also upgrade penalties for illegally blocking streets from a misdemeanor to a Class E felony.

It also creates new laws, including making it illegal to throw something at someone during a protest, and making it illegal to harass someone nearby who isn’t part of the protest.

Casino gambling amendment proposed

Tennessee’s sports betting now has four months under its belt and now casino-style gambling could be next.

A joint resolution in the Tenn. House of Representatives wants to amend the state constitution to allow casino gaming.

House Joint Resolution 93 would authorize casino gaming and require that state revenues derived from casino gaming be allocated for K-12 education projects and programs as determined by the General Assembly.

It’s been assigned to the departments and agencies subcommittee.

Bill to stop thieves from stealing catalytic converters proposed

Another bill moving quickly through the state legislature, one aiming to stop thieves from stealing catalytic converters.

The legislation would require businesses that buy or sell used car parts to keep permanent records of transactions involving unattached catalytic converters.

Those records would be on file for at least three years. Some businesses would even have to register with local police.

Bill to protect children from abuse advances in State Senate

Bill to protect adopted children from abuse advances in Tennessee Senate.

This bill will require adoptive parents receiving subsidies to annually provide the Department of Children’s Services with medical or school enrollment records to ascertain a health check.

Senate Bill 270 is in response of two “horrific deaths of two Roane County children.”

The bill will also authorize the Department of Children’s Services to initiate a face-to-face visit if the adoptive parent doesn’t provide the documentation and foul play might be suspected.