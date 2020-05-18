LeConte Lodge reopens in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

MOUNT LECONTE (WATE) – LeConte Lodge atop Mount LeConte reopened Monday in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“Today is the day! The lodge has reopened its doors, and is once again providing services to overnight guests and day hikers,” according to a post on the High On LeConte blog. “Our team has been working hard in preparation for this moment, and we are eager to welcome folks back. If you are looking to make the climb in the coming weeks, come ready for a modified experience that puts visitor and staff health and safety at the forefront.

“All around camp, visitors will observe instructional signage that will help guide and inform them about where to go, and what safe practices to follow. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience as we, like so many others, navigate these unusual times while staying true to our commitment to public health and safety.”

The lodge, open since 1925, is the highest guest lodge in the eastern United States and is on an open glade just below the summit of Mount LeConte at an elevation of about 6,400 feet.

There are no roads to the lodge and it is accessible via five hiking trails ranging from a 5.0-mile trail up to a 9.1-mile trail. It can accommodate about 50 guests.

LATEST STORIES: