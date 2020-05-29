1  of  3
Breaking News
TN Coronavirus: Case count is 22,085 with 14,965 recoveries Fired police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder George Floyd’s death Warrant: Remains recovered from Knox County house related to Roane County child abuse case

Lee to require COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee’s administration announced Friday that long-term care facilities will soon be required to test all of their residents and staff for COVID-19 after initially just urging nursing homes to do so.

According to Lee’s office, the Healthcare Facilities Board unanimously approved new rules from the Department of Health that require testing of all long-term care facilities to be completed by June 30.

After June, nursing homes must conduct testing on staff at least once a week. Staff members will be exempted if they have a positive FDA-approved COVID-19 antibody test.

Earlier this month, Lee requested that all of the state’s approximately 700 nursing homes conduct coronavirus testing by May 31. By Friday, 60% of those facilities had done so, while another 20% were awaiting various tools to complete the testing. Those materials — such as tests and protective equipment — were expected to be delivered within a week.

The remaining 20% require staffing assistance, which Lee’s office says will be provided by the National Guard.

“To date, nearly 40 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths in Tennessee have been long-term care residents,” states a report compiled by Lee’s office detailing the nursing home testing.

As of Friday, there have been a total of 22,085 confirmed cases and 360 deaths in the state related to the virus.

Facilities that fail to follow the new rules could have their license revoked or suspended, or be fined.

In other virus news, Tennessee officials said they have finalized plans to set up an alternate care site for COVID-19 at Metro Nashville General Hospital.

In a statement Friday, Gov. Bill Lee’s office said the site will be a “hospital within a hospital model,” designed to activate and deactivate quickly if needed.

State Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said she hopes the facility won’t need to be activated, but it will remain on standby.

The site includes two hospital floors, totaling almost 26,300 square feet (2,443 square meters) and provides 67 extra individual bed spaces to treat COVID-19 patients if the region begins to exceed existing hospital capacity.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge"

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths"

3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 West Knoxville Kroger employees test positive for coronavirus"

Tellico Village restaurant forced to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tellico Village restaurant forced to close"

College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "College graduates struggling with job market during pandemic"

Farragut cancels Independence Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farragut cancels Independence Day parade"

Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three test positive for COVID-19 at Newell plant"

Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Athens nursing home says 14 have died from COVID-19"

UT Knoxville announces fall semester changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT Knoxville announces fall semester changes"

Knox County Health Dept.: Increase in active COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept.: Increase in active COVID-19 cases"

Restaurants getting closer to normalcy during reopening phase 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants getting closer to normalcy during reopening phase 2"

Knox County Health Department briefing on the first day of phase 2 reopening in the coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on the first day of phase 2 reopening in the coronavirus pandemic"

People pack into DC war memorials despite pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "People pack into DC war memorials despite pandemic"

Distance rules 'hard to enforce' on beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance rules 'hard to enforce' on beaches"

Appalachian Trail reopens with precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Appalachian Trail reopens with precautions"

Hancock County records first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock County records first COVID-19 case"

Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak"

Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital"

Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic"

ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter