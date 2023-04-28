COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents of a Cookeville apartment building awoke to a fire alarm Friday morning as flames shot through the roof.

The Cookeville Fire Department responded to the call for help at Eagle Summit around 5:30 a.m.

The three-story apartment building is located on the corner of 8th Street and N. Willow Avenue. That area was closed to traffic for about two hours while firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

A lightning strike was determined to be the cause of the fire, according to the fire department.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

At least 12 individuals’ homes were impacted by the fire, including 11 Tennessee Tech students, according to Jonathan Frank, the News and Public Relations Director for the university.

Frank said they have a space at the Marc L. Burnett Student Recreation & Fitness Center for those students to seek support for counseling, temporary housing, care packages, essential supplies and other accommodations for final exams.

Fire Chief Benton Young said the double thickness fire walls installed in the attics helped prevent the fire from spreading more and limited the amount of damage to the other apartments.

The full cost of repairs is yet to be determined, but officials said the value was estimated at $5 million pre-incident.