LIST: Which Tennessee state parks will reopen April 24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Most Tennessee state parks are set to reopen on Friday, April 24, for day-use only as state officials work to reopen the state and economy in phases amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this week, Gov. Bill Lee announced the expiration of the statewide safer-at-home order for April 30. Soon after, Tennessee State Parks announced the reopening of some of its parks, with regard to keeping some restrictions due to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Tennessee State Parks had extended the closure of all 56 state parks beyond April 14 as officials at the state Department of Environment and Conservation continued to monitor health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

Tennessee State Parks said on its website the effort to reopen most of its parks will come with restrictions in order to keep visitors healthy.

Most Tennessee state parks will open for day-use visitation between 7 a.m. and sunset, starting Friday, April 24.

Here’s the list:

Bicentennial Capitol Mall

Big Cypress Tree

Big Hill Pond

Big Ridge

Bledsoe Creek

Booker T. Washington

Burgess Falls

Cedars of Lebanon

Chickasaw

Cordell Hull Birthplace

Cove Lake

Cumberland Mountain

Cumberland Trail

David Crockett

David Crockett Birthplace

Dunbar Cave

Edgar Evins

Fall Creek Falls

Fort Loudon

Fort Pillow

Frozen head

Harpeth River

Harrison Bay

Henry Horton

Hiwassee/Ocoee

Indian Mountain

Johnsonville

Long Hunter

Meeman-Shelby Forest

Montgomery Bell

Mousetail Landing

Natchez Trace

Nathan Bedford Forrest

Norris Dam

Old Stone Fort

Panther Creek

Paris Landing

Pickett

Pickwick Landing

Pinson Mounds

Port Royal

Radnor Lake

Red Clay

Reelfoot Lake

Roan Mountain

Rock Island

Sgt. Alvin C. York

South Cumberland

Standing Stone

Sycamore Shoals

T.O. Fuller

Tims Ford

Warriors’ Path

The parks that will not be reopening on Friday are:

Cummins Falls State Park

Seven Islands State Birding Park (Knoxville, Tenn.)

(Knoxville, Tenn.) Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park

With these reopenings, the public will have access to most trails, boat ramps, marinas, golf courses and other outdoor recreation opportunities.

Park facilities and overnight accommodations will remain closed, as will playgrounds and other social gathering places.

What to know about visiting a Tennessee state park these days

When considering a visit, the state “encourages” the following:

Stay at home if you are sick or do not feel well.

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between you and other visitors.

Visit parks that are only a short distance from your home.

Consider visiting earlier in the day so you can adjust plans if a park is full. Tennessee State Parks may limit access to certain parks or areas if capacity is reached.

Plan ahead. Many Tennessee State Parks buildings will be closed. Plan to bring your own snacks, water and hand sanitizer.

Prepare for limited or no bathroom access. Some restrooms remain open, but many will not.

Consider bringing a mask and wearing it when around other people.

Carry your trash with you or dispose of it in the appropriate containers to help keep our cleaning staff safe and our parks litter-free.

Overcrowding may cause entire parks or portions of parks to close again.

Facilities and gathering areas, including pavilions and playgrounds, will remain closed. Cabins, lodges, restaurants, campgrounds, and group camps remain closed. For up-to-date information on park closure please visit www.tnstateparks.com.