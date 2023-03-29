NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First lady Dr. Jill Biden attended the public vigil in downtown Nashville Wednesday evening as mourners came together to celebrate the lives of the six victims in the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills.

Following her visit to Ohio Wednesday to meet with military families, Dr. Biden traveled to Nashville to join the candlelight vigil.

The citywide candlelight vigil to mourn and honor the lives of the victims started at 5:30 p.m. at Public Square Park, located at One Public Square Park, Nashville, TN 37201.

There’s a growing memorial near the Covenant School paying tribute to the six victims who were killed Monday. (WKRN photo)

Mayor John Cooper and Council Member Russ Pulley organized the event, which included remarks from Reverend Clay Stauffer, Woodmont Christian Church, Chief John Drake, Metro Nashville Police Department, Director Chief William Swann, Nashville Fire Department, and Representative Reverend Harold M. Love Jr. (TN 58th District)

The speakers were accompanied by clergy members The Reverend Canon Lissa Smith, Rabbi Shana Goldstein Mackler, Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, and Executive Director of American Advisory Muslim Council Sabina Mohyuddin.

