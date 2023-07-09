NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has reportedly taken one person into custody after responding to an “aggressor call” at Belmont United Methodist Church.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7, police said a man jumped a fence and entered the building, which houses a daycare for more than 50 kids, as three classes of students were on the playground.

“I was in my office and I got a call. We heard the sirens, but I got a call — told us that we needed to evacuate,” Paul Purdue, the senior pastor at Belmont United Methodist Church, recalled.

Police said there were 57 students and 19 staff members at the day school, including Metro Councilman Tom Cash’s wife, who has worked there for several years.

“Especially after what happened at Covenant a few months ago, you know, we’re nervous about all our institutions, especially those that help children and young children,” Cash told News 2. “It was nerve-racking.”

(Photo: WKRN)

The man, later identified as 39-year-old Damian Rucker, reportedly gained entry to the building as two people opened a door to come outside. Police said the day school hallway, where other students were in class, was inaccessible because of special locking mechanisms.

“We had prepared, we had had active shooter training, and even though we didn’t have that kind of situation today, that training helped them be ready to respond and they responded with courage and excellence,” said Purdue.

Officers — including some who were the first on scene at The Covenant School following the deadly shooting on March 27 — arrived within minutes, rushed into the building, and began systematically looking for the intruder.

“Two of the officers who went into our building were people who went into Covenant. That’s been heavy on our whole town’s heart, right?” Purdue told News 2. “I mean, we are so grateful that nobody was injured, but that’s where my mind went immediately.”

Authorities said Rucker was found on the third floor of the building, where officers tackled him as he ran from one room to another. No weapons or harmful materials were found in his possession.

There were also no reports of injuries resulting from the incident, according to Metro police.

(Courtesy: MNPD)

After his arrest, Rucker reportedly told police, “God sent me here to rid the children of evil by blowing this place up and all places of worship to rid children of evil.”

Rucker is being charged with threatening mass violence in a school, aggravated criminal trespassing, and making a false report of an emergency. A judicial commissioner set Rucker’s bond at $80,000.

“Our prayers go out to the perpetrator, and hope that he can get the help that he needs, as well,” Purdue said.

Several police cars were still lined down 21st Avenue South hours after officers received the call. A reunification site was set up for parents at a post office at 2006 Acklen Avenue.