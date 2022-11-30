WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman’s recent disappearance in Hamilton County.

Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker confirmed his agency arrested Jason Chen on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and took him to jail in Franklin after Hamilton County authorities reached out over the weekend about a missing woman.

Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office and the Chattanooga Police Department held a joint news conference about the arrest.

According to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, the missing persons case for Jasmine Pace transitioned into a homicide investigation on Sunday, Nov. 27 based on evidence that came to the Chattanooga Police Department’s attention.

Since then, Chattanooga authorities have reportedly worked around the clock to gather information leading to Pace’s location, which Wamp described as a priority going forward.

Wamp said evidence was discovered at Chen’s apartment while executing a search warrant that led to police deeming him a legitimate suspect in the investigation. Since then, new evidence surfaced that allowed law enforcement to develop probable cause in the case of a homicide.

Chen was found at his home — described by authorities as his family residence — in Williamson County Tuesday night and taken into custody.

Wamp announced Hamilton County has taken out charges for criminal homicide against Chen while the state of Tennessee is pursuing first-degree murder charges. Meanwhile, Chen is set to be transported to Hamilton County by Thursday, Dec. 1 to face charges in court.

A detective at Wednesday’s news conference said Pace and Chen had a relationship for a few months, adding that Pace’s last known location was at Chen’s apartment — his primary residence — in the Northshore area of Chattanooga.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office shared a flyer on social media that said 22-year-old Pace was last seen by her family on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and her vehicle was tracked to 900 Mountain Creek Road in Chattanooga.

According to officials, the investigation into Pace’s disappearance is still ongoing, so community members are urged to reach out to the Chattanooga Police Department if you have any information about her whereabouts.