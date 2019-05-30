Man charged in Kingsport officer-involved shooting
A man is facing charges in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened in Kingsport last month.
A grand jury has indicted Andrew C. Witt on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic assault.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two Kingsport police officers shot Witt at his home on Mullins Street on April 17. Officers responded to the house in reference to a domestic assault.
When officers arrived, TBI says they found Witt armed with a knife. They say he ignored commands to drop the knife and instead approached the officers, prompting them to open fire.
Witt was struck in the torso and leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
He was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Sullivan County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Local News
-
- City of Knoxville reduces speed limit on Chapman Highway
- Dickson County pauses to honor deputy killed one year ago
- Middle TN woman says Uber driver tried to run her over
- Knox County businessman pleads guilty to tax evasion, theft
- Blount County Sheriff's Office holding car seat safety clinic
- Struggling Jamestown hospital to get funding cut
- Ribbon cutting at White Oak Crossing
National News
-
- The Latest: 200 Illinois guardsmen deployed amid flooding
- Trump lashes special counsel after he says no exoneration
- Trump addresses Air Force Academy graduates
- Former Oklahoma student alleges university misreported data
- Trump says not involved with keeping McCain ship out of view
- MUST WATCH: Valedictorian's speech honoring immigrant parents goes viral
- Former US Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi dies at 81