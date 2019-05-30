Man charged in Kingsport officer-involved shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew C. Witt. Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation [ + - ] Video

A man is facing charges in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened in Kingsport last month.

A grand jury has indicted Andrew C. Witt on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic assault.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two Kingsport police officers shot Witt at his home on Mullins Street on April 17. Officers responded to the house in reference to a domestic assault.

When officers arrived, TBI says they found Witt armed with a knife. They say he ignored commands to drop the knife and instead approached the officers, prompting them to open fire.

Witt was struck in the torso and leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Sullivan County jail on a $25,000 bond.