Man charged with rape after 13-year-old girl taken from Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl he met at a Nashville Walmart has been charged with rape.

A warrant states Metro police were notified Monday that a 13-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, was located at an apartment belonging to Orlin Funez-Flores.

The girl told detectives she had been abducted and raped by several people she did not know, but she was able to escape and call Funez-Flores, who she identified as a friend, according to the paperwork.

Metro detectives said Funez-Flores eventually admitted to “picking the juvenile up” a few weeks prior at a Nashville Walmart, the location of which was not disclosed. Funez-Flores revealed he took the girl to his apartment, where he raped her, police said.

Funez-Flores was taken into custody Monday night and booked into the jail on a charge of aggravated statutory rape, as well as an unrelated domestic assault charge. His bond was set at $30,000.

Metro police said Tuesday morning they had not identified any other suspects in the alleged abduction and rape of the girl.

No additional information was provided about the ongoing investigation.

Latest Posts