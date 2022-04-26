DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The United States District Court has sentenced Steven Wiggins to life in prison, plus ten years.

The 33-year-old has been convicted for the killing of Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker. It happened almost four years ago on May 30, 2018.

“Steven Wiggins brutally murdered Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Daniel Baker because he didn’t want to go back to jail,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Wildasin.

“Those crimes that day were against Sgt. Daniel Baker, a decorated Marine combat veteran,” Wildasin continued, “But, they were also crimes against his wife Lisa, his young daughter Meredith, his parents, brother, extended family and friends in community.”

Wiggins faced charges of carjacking and firearms violations that resulted in death on a Federal level. He pleaded guilty to those charges March 25, 2022. That sentence was carried out Tuesday, April 26.

“By so violently attacking and killing Baker, Wiggins also attacked his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. He attacked our civil society and the rule of law itself. Let me be very clear, our office will not let any criminal attack against law enforcement go unanswered. And we will bring down the full force and weight of the justice department on anybody who would commit such a heinous crime,” said Wildasin.

In August of 2021, Wiggins was sentenced to death by the state of Tennessee. So, he will spend the rest of his days on death row waiting to be executed by the state.

Meanwhile, Erika Castro Miles also faces charges in the death of Sgt. Baker. Her trial is set to start May 3, 2022.