Storm damage across from the courthouse on Main Street in Waverly (Courtesy: Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards)

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after a tree fell on his car during Friday’s strong storms.

Chief Deputy Rob Edwards of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the incident happened on Little Blue Creek Road in McEwen.

The man was reportedly driving when a tree blew over and fell on his car, trapping and ultimately killing him.

The man has not yet been identified as authorities are working to notify his next of kin.