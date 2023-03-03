MCEWEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after a tree fell on his car during Friday’s strong storms.
Chief Deputy Rob Edwards of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the incident happened on Little Blue Creek Road in McEwen.
The man was reportedly driving when a tree blew over and fell on his car, trapping and ultimately killing him.
- 📲 Download the WATE 6 news app to stay updated on the go
- 📩 Sign up for WATE email alerts for breaking news sent to your inbox
- 🚨 Find today’s top stories on WATE.com for Knoxville, TN and all of East Tennessee
The man has not yet been identified as authorities are working to notify his next of kin.