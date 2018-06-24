Man driving under the influence crashes into Chattanooga Police Headquarters Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Chattanooga Police Department/Twitter [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Chattanooga Police Department/Twitter [ + - ]

CHATTANOOGA (WATE) - Chattanooga Police are reminding people not to drink and drive after a truck crashed into the Chattanooga Police Department headquarters Friday night.

Pictures Chattanooga Police shared on Twitter shows a pickup truck after it crashed through a fence.

Police identified the driver as Darwin Patterson, 45. He has been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, driving left of the center line, reckless driving, driving under the influence 2nd offense, no proof of insurance and driving without a license. Patterson had a previous DUI in 2003.

Chattanooga police say no-one was seriously injured in the crash.

The police department urged people not to drink and drive, adding: "if you choose to...crashing the vehicle you are driving at police headquarters makes it much easier for CPD officers to arrest you."