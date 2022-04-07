MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds.

In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots.

The victim was shot at 25 times, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to his arm, hand and head but managed to survive.

The victim told police he was shot because of a dispute with the Memphis Mob gang leader known as “Snow.”

The victim identified one of the shooters as Ladarius Wiggins, who goes by the street name “Lil D.” After further investigation, police found Wiggins to be a known enforcer for the Memphis Mob.

Wiggins has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and acting in concert.

The victim identified the second shooter as Cortez Williams. Williams was arrested back in September and was charged with attempted first degree murder, reckless endangerment and acting in concert.

Police say Williams is a known member of the Memphis Mob gang.

Wiggins remains in jail with a bond set at $150,000. His next scheduled court appearance is set for April 8.