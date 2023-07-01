TENNESSEE (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) is urging people to use safety precautions while out on the waterways ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Matthew Cameron, TWRA spokesperson, said there are already increased patrols out on the water checking for boater safety and impaired driving.

Operation Drywater is a boating under the influence (BUI) awareness and enforcement campaign that started today, which the TWRA is pushing through the Fourth of July.

“Knowing that a lot of alcohol will be consumed on the waterways, we’re really looking out for impaired operators in particular,” said Cameron. “So, if you are found to be under the influence of alcohol and operating a boat, there’s no warnings for that. You will be arrested and charged.”

Cameron said alcohol is the leading contributor to fatal boating accidents across the country.

“There’s probably going to be 20 or 30 arrests made in Tennessee just from Operation Dry Water alone,” said Cameron. “I think we’re up to 71 BUI arrests statewide already this year. So, we’re on track to probably exceed what we’ve made in the past.”

Boaters in Tennessee born after January 1, 1989, must have taken a boater education course to operate a water vessel.

“Renters are exempt from having to have the boating education permit,” said Cameron. “They do have to go through a safety checklist from the marina or the rental company to make sure they understand basic safety laws.”

Noah Filson, dock hand at Rockingham Marina, said they haven’t had many issues in the past with boater safety around Independence Day. However, they still make sure to go over safety regulations with boat renters.

“Depending on what experience they have, I’d ask the general question, ‘Have you boated before?'” said Filson. “We do have people make their maiden voyages on a rental. If they are familiar and comfortable with boating, I just send them on their way. But if they aren’t, I give them a full rundown on what they need to know for the water and everything that may be a hazard even on the lake is marked pretty well.”

Johnny Morris, Owner of Boonies Restaurant and Pizzeria at Davis Marina, said they also haven’t had many issues with boaters around Independence Day. He said they’ve already had an uptick of customers ahead of the holiday.

“Normally, when people come by boat, it’s six to 12 people, not like a normal drive-in where it’s two or three people at a time. The boat just brings more people,” said Morris.

Morris said it’s smart for customers to get to the restaurant early on Saturday, July 1.

“We have a band come on at six and they’ll perform until we have the fireworks about 9:30, said Morris. “The restaurant does close at eight, but a lot of good food. A lot of people and it’s a lot of fun.”

Cameron said everyone including wakeboarders, kayakers and paddleboarders needs to be aware of others on the waterways. He said wakeboarders need to have at least 200 feet between them and the shore and not to get too close to others on the water.

“What we see on Boone Lake is it’s a pretty narrow lake in sections,” said Cameron. “A lot of places, it’s not completely 400 feet across. So, you cannot legally wakeboard there. You need to find a bigger open spot, preferably away from other houses and other boats where you can get out and engage in those activities without causing wave damage or causing other boaters to be in danger.”

Cameron also asks people to remember that all water vessels, like canoes and kayaks, also need to have a life jacket for every person on board; the rule isn’t just for boats. Children 12 and under must have a life jacket on at all times unless the water vessel is anchored or docked.

“If you’re going to be towing someone behind the boat, be sure that that person is wearing a personal flotation device or life jacket,” said Cameron.

The TWRA reminds boaters to have lights on their vessels as well, as many will be on the waterways at night for lakefront fireworks shows.

A new boating law has just gone into effect on July 1. BUIs will now be charged the same penalty as a DUI. No warnings will be given.