KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New trial dates have been set for an East Tennessee man accused of taking part in the January 6 riot and plotting to attack the FBI Field Office in Knoxville as his attorneys explore a resolution of both cases.

Edward Raymond Kelley. (Courtesy of Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, was arrested in May 2022, and charged with several counts related to January 6 including assaulting officers and destruction of government property.

Federal prosecutors said he was the fourth person to enter the capitol that day.

In December, Kelley and 26-year-old Austin Carter of Knoxville were arrested in an alleged plot to attack the FBI Knoxville Office and kill law enforcement officers who were investigating the January 6 riot.

Both pleaded not guilty earlier this year. Court paperwork shows that a federal magistrate has pushed the trial from June 27 to October 17.

The order was issued to allow attorneys more time to review four terabytes of new information and for Kelley’s attorneys to potentially negotiate a combined plea deal in both cases against him.