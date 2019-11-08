McMinnville man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. – A McMinnville man has been indicted on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and eight counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

The indictments by the Warren County Grand Jury result from an investigation by TBI agents with its Technical Services Unit with the assistance of the Morristown Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

In 2018, TBI Agents received information via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was in possession of files believed to be child pornography, according to a TBI news release.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the account involved belonged to an individual who was subsequently identified as Darrick Webb, according to the TBI.

The investigation found that Webb was in possession of more than 100 images consistent with child pornography, the TBI said.

The Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments Nov. 1 charging Darrick Brandon Webb, 36, with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and eight counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Webb was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Warren County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS: