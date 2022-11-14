KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 2022 Marks the 35th year for the Orange and Blue Blood Drive competition between MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Kentucky Blood Center.

MEDIC has won 14 times and Kentucky has won 19 times. MEDIC won in 2021 and Kristy Altman said they are looking for another win this year.

Altman said in addition to the blood drive being a border war, it’s also critically important headed into the winter and holiday season.

“We left on Friday afternoon we were in critical need of O positive and O negative. That means less than a two-day supply on the shelves. We were getting near critical for A negative and across that board [our blood supply] was unstable,” said Altman.

Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, a $10 e-gift card (valid email address required), Petro’s coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Dunkin coupon, Papa John’s coupon, Smoothie King coupon, and a ticket to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees.

The Orange and Blue Blood Drive runs from Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18. People can donate at all of the mobile drive locations and at MEDIC donation centers across the region.

Appointments are preferred to mitigate wait times. Donors can call 865-521-2682 or 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment. Donors can also visit the MEDIC Blood website or use the donor app to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.