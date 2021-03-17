Medical marijuana bill continues in Tenn. General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest Tennessee medical marijuana bill continues to make its way through the General Assembly.

On Wednesday, the Senate Health and Welfare Committee again placed the bill on its calendar for next week.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Becky Duncan Massey.

If passed, it would request the Tennessee Department of Health to perform a study on medical marijuana licensing and regulations in neighboring states and to report those findings to the General Assembly’s health committees by Dec. 15.