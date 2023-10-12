MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ten Mid-South business owners and pastors were indicted Tuesday for their roles in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents state the defendants allegedly submitted false and fraudulent loan applications under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and collectively sought over $950,000 in funds.

The Department of Justice said they submitted the applications on behalf of businesses and churches they owned knowing that the applications had false information and misrepresentations concerning various information, including the number of employees, gross revenues, costs of goods sold, average monthly payroll, and the date the businesses or churches were established.

The money was allegedly used for purposes not authorized by the programs, including personal expenses.

The following people were charged for their roles in the schemes:

Rodrick Flowers, 47, of Memphis, Tennessee, is charged with 12 counts of wire fraud. Flowers was the owner of Ezential Consulting & Management Firm LLC and Rodrick Flowers. He allegedly submitted a fraudulent EIDL application and a fraudulent PPP application on behalf of Ezential Consulting & Management Firm LLC, for which he obtained approximately $37,000 in EIDL proceeds and approximately $74,450 in PPP loan proceeds. Flowers also submitted or caused to be submitted eight fraudulent EIDL applications and two fraudulent PPP applications on behalf of entities owned by each of his co-defendants.

Stephen Brown, 44, of Memphis, is charged with two counts of wire fraud. Brown was the owner and pastor of Light of Glory International Church and Stephen Brown Ministries. He allegedly submitted a fraudulent EIDL application on behalf of Light of Glory International Church and a fraudulent PPP application on behalf of Stephen Brown Ministries, for which he obtained approximately $149,900 in EIDL proceeds.

LaTonya Herman, 44, of Memphis, is charged with two counts of wire fraud. Herman was the owner of LaTonya Herman. She allegedly submitted a fraudulent EIDL application and a fraudulent PPP application on behalf of her business, for which she obtained approximately $93,800 in EIDL proceeds.

Jarvys Jones, 38, of West Memphis, Arkansas, is charged with two counts of wire fraud. Jones was the owner and pastor of The Temple of Refuge, also referred to as Temple of Refuge Inc, and Refuge. He allegedly submitted a fraudulent EIDL application on behalf of Refuge and a fraudulent PPP application on behalf of Temple of Refuge Inc, for which he obtained approximately $20,000 in EIDL proceeds.

Brian Mays, 40, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with one count of wire fraud. Mays was the owner of A-Mays-in-Trucking. He allegedly submitted a fraudulent EIDL application on behalf of his business, for which he obtained approximately $107,400 in EIDL proceeds.

Diane Moss, 60, of Blytheville, Arkansas, is charged with two counts of wire fraud. Moss was the owner of The Station, Diane’s Boutique, and Diane Moss. She allegedly submitted a fraudulent EIDL application on behalf of The Station and a fraudulent PPP application on behalf of Diane Moss, for which she obtained approximately $99,300 in EIDL proceeds and approximately $28,420 in PPP loan proceeds.

Mary Payne, 61, of Memphis, is charged with two counts of wire fraud. Payne was the owner of Right Now Staffing LLC. She allegedly submitted a fraudulent EIDL application and a fraudulent PPP application on behalf of her business, for which she obtained approximately $4,000 in an EIDL advance.

Krystal Sherrod, 34, of Memphis, is charged with one count of wire fraud. Sherrod was the owner of Krystal Sherrod. She allegedly submitted a fraudulent EIDL application on behalf of her business for which she obtained approximately $83,300 in EIDL proceeds.

Frederick Smith, 54, of Cordova, Tennessee, is charged with two counts of wire fraud. Smith was the owner and pastor of New Life Holiness Church. He also owned Fred Smith Ministries and Frederick Smith, and was the owner and trustee in bankruptcy for New Life Holiness BK. Smith allegedly submitted a fraudulent EIDL application on behalf of Fred Smith Ministries and a fraudulent PPP application on behalf of New Life Holiness BK, for which he obtained approximately $150,275 in PPP loan proceeds.

Cleveland Wells, 65, of Memphis, is charged with two counts of wire fraud. Wells was the owner and pastor of Glory to God Ministries. He also owned Don’t Worry About it Home Solutions, aka Cleveland Wells Jr. dba Don’t Worry About it Home Solutions. Wells allegedly submitted a fraudulent EIDL application on behalf of Glory to God Ministries and a fraudulent PPP application on behalf of Cleveland Wells Jr. dba Don’t Worry About it Home Solutions, for which he obtained approximately $149,900 in EIDL proceeds.

If convicted, each person faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count of wire fraud.