Memphis-based company changes business model to produce bleach, sanitizer for pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The coronavirus crisis is forcing some businesses to rethink how they do business.
One Memphis-based distributor of automotive products is now getting in the hand sanitizer and bleach producing business.
“We’re so excited about our ability to get creative,” said Darcy Curran, president and CEO of Highline Aftermarket.
Curran said the bleach and hand sanitizer going through production currently is much different than what’s normally produced in the factory.
“Windshield wiper fluid, diesel exhaust fluid and RV anti-freeze,” Curran said. “In fact, we’re the largest manufacturer of windshield wiper fluid in the country.”
The Memphis-based company also buys and sells engine additives.
Like so many others when COVID-19 hit, their company took a hit as Americans have been asked to stay home.
“We’re very closely tied to miles driven, which obviously has affected our business,” Curran said.
So they got creative, quickly changed their business model and added hand sanitizer and bleach to the list of products they produce.
They operate 15 distribution centers and eight manufacturing plants across the country.
“We’ve taken four of those manufacturing plants, and we’re running them 24/7, producing almost two million gallons a week of hand sanitizer and bleach,” Curran said.
Those products are then sold to many existing clients.
“It’s allowed us to keep a lot of people employed that might otherwise not be,” Curran said. “We’re trying to do the right thing, and we’re very proud of the fact while we’re all getting hit by this, we’re able to do something positive.”
Curran said he doesn’t know how long they will continue to make the hand sanitizer and bleach or if this is a permanent change.
“I can’t say when it will end, but I can say we have the capability, and as long as there’s a need, we’ll keep making it,” he said.
