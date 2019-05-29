Memphis man sentenced to 10 months in prison for urinating on production line at Kellogg plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The man who urinated on a cereal assembly line at the Memphis Kellogg plant has been sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution.

Gregory Stanton pleaded guilty in December 2018 to tampering with consumer products. Prosecutors said Stanton recorded himself urinating on the production line in 2014, then uploaded the video to the internet two years later.

(2016 Story: Kellogg: Investigation Under Way After Graphic Video)

From the U.S. Department of Justice:

A local man has been sentenced to federal prison for tampering with consumer products. U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, in 2014, Gregory Stanton, 49, worked at a food manufacturing plant in Memphis. Stanton made a video recording of himself tampering with the production line at the plant. The defendant then uploaded the video to the internet in 2016.

On September 11, 2018, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Stanton for tainting consumer products with the intent to cause serious injury to the business of any person.

On May 24, 2019, U.S. District Court Judge Jon P. McCalla sentenced Stanton to 10 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay $10,000 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “American citizens and consumers rely upon food manufacturers engaged in interstate commerce to provide them with safe and consistent products. Unfortunately, this defendant betrayed that trust by tampering with and tainting food products. We commend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their investigation in this matter, and we are pleased that the defendant has been held accountable for his criminal conduct.”

“Americans expect and deserve the highest standards of food safety and wholesomeness, and the integrity of the U.S. food supply is too important to be thwarted by the illicit acts of any individual,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge H. Peter Kuehl, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations, Miami Field Office. “FDA remains fully committed to the vigorous prosecution of criminals who tamper with or taint the U.S. food supply in any manner.”

This case was investigated by Special Agent Brian Kriplean, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Arvin prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.