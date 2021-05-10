Memphis Police: Suspects wanted after fight, shooting at Main Event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at Main Event on Thursday night.

According to Memphis Police, employees of Main Event attempted to escort four disruptive patrons from the business right before 11 p.m. The patrons became irate during the encounter, at which time suspect #1 destroyed several items in the business.

Then suspect #1 grabbed an employee, slammed him to the ground, and began striking the employee with his fists, according to police. Suspect #2 then pulled out two handguns, pointing the handguns toward numerous patrons and employees inside the business.

Suspect #3 also pulled out a handgun during the incident, according to police. As the suspects left, suspect #2 fired one shot through the business’s front door while numerous victims were inside.

No one was struck by gunfire.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan and a dark-colored SUV.

Suspect #1 is a male in his 20’s, has a medium build with short hair and was wearing a white shirt with Nike design on the back and black jogging pants with a white stripe on the sides.

Suspect #2 is also a male in his 20’s. He has a thin build, with short twists or dreads in his hair and was wearing a black jacket and black pants. He was armed with two black handguns, one of which had a large drum magazine.

Suspect #3 is a female in her 20’s with a medium build, shoulder-length blond hair, and was wearing a white jacket top, a plaid skirt, pink shoes. She was armed with a small handgun.

Suspect #4 is a female with long black hair, and was wearing a black shirt, blue jean jacket, and a gold hair clip in her hair.

People we spoke to said they are concerned about bringing their families to Main Event.

“It’s not a lot of places you can take your kids anymore. It’s unfortunate these individuals come to these places. They don’t come to have a good time. They come to cause trouble,” Nate Ganus, a Main Event patron, said.

Jamal Shaw, a Main Event patron added, “You can’t be safe anywhere, basically. Violence everywhere you go. I don’t know. They’re going to have beef security up.”

MPD said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.